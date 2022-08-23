Japan readies credit insurance for Africa's decarbonization

TOKYO -- Japan will encourage companies to pursue decarbonization projects in Africa through a new financing and insurance framework designed to mitigate potential risks of doing business on the continent.

Japan's state-owned Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) will partner with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) this month to support the region's decarbonization efforts. The two sides are expected to sign the agreement as part of the two-day Tokyo International Conference on African Development starting Saturday in Tunisia.