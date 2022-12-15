Japan's Euglena eyes biorefinery in Malaysia for sustainable fuels

TOKYO -- Japanese biotech startup Euglena is studying the feasibility of building and operating a biofuel refinery in Malaysia with local state-run oil company Petronas and Italian energy multinational Eni amid the growing interest in curbing carbon emissions.

The refinery would produce sustainable aviation fuel and biodiesel fuel using waste oil and other materials. The partners also want eventually to tap microorganisms including euglena, which the Japanese company grows, and other forms of biomass.