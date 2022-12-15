ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Japan's Euglena eyes biorefinery in Malaysia for sustainable fuels

Biotech startup teams with Petronas, Eni in hope to use waste oil and microbes

The biorefinery will be located at the Pengerang Integrated Complex, which is owned by Petronas. (Photo courtesy of Petronas)
MAMORU TSUGE, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

TOKYO -- Japanese biotech startup Euglena is studying the feasibility of building and operating a biofuel refinery in Malaysia with local state-run oil company Petronas and Italian energy multinational Eni amid the growing interest in curbing carbon emissions.

The refinery would produce sustainable aviation fuel and biodiesel fuel using waste oil and other materials. The partners also want eventually to tap microorganisms including euglena, which the Japanese company grows, and other forms of biomass.

