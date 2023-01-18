ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Japan's IHI and GE team up in ammonia-burning turbines

Technology promises to be free of CO2 emissions

GE will modify its gas turbines, like the one under construction here, so they can run on ammonia.   © Reuters
ARATA SHIGENO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- IHI is working with General Electric to develop power plant gas turbines that burn ammonia, applying the Japanese heavy machinery manufacturer's ammonia expertise to hardware from the American turbine giant to make the carbon-free fuel more affordable to use.

The roughly 400-megawatt turbine will burn ammonia exclusively. Generating power from ammonia is expensive, but IHI and GE see a chance to develop a market in Asia. GE looks to harness the new business to regain ground in the global turbine market.

