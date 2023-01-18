Japan's IHI and GE team up in ammonia-burning turbines

TOKYO -- IHI is working with General Electric to develop power plant gas turbines that burn ammonia, applying the Japanese heavy machinery manufacturer's ammonia expertise to hardware from the American turbine giant to make the carbon-free fuel more affordable to use.

The roughly 400-megawatt turbine will burn ammonia exclusively. Generating power from ammonia is expensive, but IHI and GE see a chance to develop a market in Asia. GE looks to harness the new business to regain ground in the global turbine market.