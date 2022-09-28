ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Climate Change

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. eyes massive 'blue ammonia' hub in Texas

Production capacity of clean-burning fuel could reach 10m tonnes annually

Texas is home to the port of Corpus Christi, the largest energy exporting terminal in the U.S.
YUTA TAKAGI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. is considering launching one of the world's largest ammonia production facilities in Texas, Nikkei learned Tuesday, which could go into operation next decade to supply the clean-burning fuel.

Mitsubishi, Japan's largest trading conglomerate, will sign a memorandum of understanding Wednesday with the Corpus Christi port authority concerning use of space. The deal will take place at an international conference hosted by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close