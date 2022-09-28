Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. eyes massive 'blue ammonia' hub in Texas

TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. is considering launching one of the world's largest ammonia production facilities in Texas, Nikkei learned Tuesday, which could go into operation next decade to supply the clean-burning fuel.

Mitsubishi, Japan's largest trading conglomerate, will sign a memorandum of understanding Wednesday with the Corpus Christi port authority concerning use of space. The deal will take place at an international conference hosted by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.