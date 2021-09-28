ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Climate Change

Japan's NTT aims for carbon neutrality by 2040

Telecom group to use more renewable energy to offset 5G operations

NTT has set a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by fiscal 2030 from 2013 levels. (Photo by Yusuke Imamura)
AKANE OKUTSU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese telecom conglomerate Nippon Telegraph & Telephone aims to achieve carbon neutrality by fiscal 2040 by using more renewable energy and operating new network infrastructure that consumes less power, the company said Tuesday.

NTT aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by fiscal 2030 from 2013 levels, in its own operations and also in other power sources. It says its mobile phone business NTT Docomo and data centers will be carbon-neutral by 2030.

NTT has revised its climate commitments from last year, after the Japanese government announced plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The company had previously aimed to increase the use of renewable energy to over 30% of total consumption by fiscal 2030, but it has now dramatically raised the target to 80%. It will generate half of the renewable energy it uses.

By 2040, the company also hopes to reduce greenhouse gases through the implementation of its next-generation, high-speed broadband infrastructure, Innovative Optical and Wireless Network, or IOWN. IOWN is expected to consume less energy than other networks.

"We aim to achieve both the contradictory goals of zero environmental harm and economic growth, through business activities and innovations that break boundaries," said NTT CEO Jun Sawada at a news conference.

The company said that while increasing data traffic would mean a doubling of greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 from 2013 levels, IOWN and its renewable energy production would offset some of those emissions.

Building and operating renewable facilities will cost an additional 10 billion yen ($90 million) by 2030, Sawada said. On the other hand, he said that a range of management and workstyle reforms, including digital transformation, will help to cut costs by over 200 billion yen by fiscal 2023 from 2017 levels, in addition to the previous target to cut 800 billion yen.

NTT also announced that it would implement an internal carbon pricing system, which will take into account the carbon cost of procurement, by fiscal 2022.

NTT Docomo also announced Tuesday that it was aiming to increase renewable energy consumption to offset its 5G operations with the view of promoting "Green 5G" from October. The company will increase the use of renewable energy at its shops, as well as work with suppliers to reduce emissions.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more