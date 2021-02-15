ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Climate Change

Japan's Taisei to make concrete with alternative method to cut CO2

General contractor to create cement with calcium carbonate, capturing gas

Japanese general contractor Taisei has developed a calcium carbonate cement that captures rather than emits carbon dioxide in the process of making concrete. (Source photo by Kaisuke Ota)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese general contractor Taisei has developed a technology to lock up carbon dioxide from the air in the process of making concrete, significantly reducing emissions of the greenhouse gas.

The new technology captures atmospheric carbon dioxide to produce calcium carbonate, a compound of carbon dioxide and calcium, for the cement that makes up the bulk of concrete. Concrete production usually generates up to 300 kg of carbon dioxide per cubic meter of concrete, with the production of ordinary cement accounting for about 90% of the emissions generated in the whole process.

The new technology captures up to 170 kg of carbon dioxide per cubic meter of concrete. While the production process does emit some carbon dioxide, the net amount would be negative, by up to 55 kg per cubic meter.

