Japan's Taisei to make concrete with alternative method to cut CO2

TOKYO -- Japanese general contractor Taisei has developed a technology to lock up carbon dioxide from the air in the process of making concrete, significantly reducing emissions of the greenhouse gas.

The new technology captures atmospheric carbon dioxide to produce calcium carbonate, a compound of carbon dioxide and calcium, for the cement that makes up the bulk of concrete. Concrete production usually generates up to 300 kg of carbon dioxide per cubic meter of concrete, with the production of ordinary cement accounting for about 90% of the emissions generated in the whole process.

The new technology captures up to 170 kg of carbon dioxide per cubic meter of concrete. While the production process does emit some carbon dioxide, the net amount would be negative, by up to 55 kg per cubic meter.