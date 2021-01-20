ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Climate Change

Japan's Teijin to disclose emissions from making auto parts

Chemicals company tries to meet standards expected by European carmakers

Chemicals company Teijin is planning to disclose the amount of carbon dioxide emitted in the making of its products for automakers.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese chemicals company Teijin will disclose the total amount of carbon dioxide it emits in the making of its automobile products, from the start of manufacturing to its final disposal, as it tries to meet the demands of European automakers that are accelerating their own decarbonization plans.

An increasing number of manufacturers in Europe are using measures such as the life cycle assessment method, developed by Geneva-based International Organization for Standardization, to calculate the impact of all processes involved in making, using and disposing of a product.

Teijin is working with experts, within and outside, to make assessments in line with the international standard, aiming to fully implement the method by the fiscal year starting April.

The chemicals company supplies materials to European automakers such as Volkswagen and BMW, as well as Japanese companies. The assessments would start with products including plastics to reinforce glass fiber and carbon fiber.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close