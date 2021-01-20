Japan's Teijin to disclose emissions from making auto parts

TOKYO -- Japanese chemicals company Teijin will disclose the total amount of carbon dioxide it emits in the making of its automobile products, from the start of manufacturing to its final disposal, as it tries to meet the demands of European automakers that are accelerating their own decarbonization plans.

An increasing number of manufacturers in Europe are using measures such as the life cycle assessment method, developed by Geneva-based International Organization for Standardization, to calculate the impact of all processes involved in making, using and disposing of a product.

Teijin is working with experts, within and outside, to make assessments in line with the international standard, aiming to fully implement the method by the fiscal year starting April.

The chemicals company supplies materials to European automakers such as Volkswagen and BMW, as well as Japanese companies. The assessments would start with products including plastics to reinforce glass fiber and carbon fiber.