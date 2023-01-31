ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Japan seeks more industrial rooftop solar with rate incentive

Companies encouraged to install panels atop buildings under feed-in tariffs

Solar panels sit atop a factory in the city of Namerikawa. Japan wants companies to install panels on the roofs and surroundings of corporate facilities. (Photo obtained by Nikkei)
MASAHISA TANAKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will offer higher prices for solar power produced on the roofs of corporate buildings starting in fiscal 2024, hoping to promote continued investment in renewable energy even as ideal sites for solar farms run out.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will create a new category for rooftop solar in its feed-in tariff program, with plans to offer around 12 yen (9 cents) per kilowatt-hour -- 20% to 30% more than for solar power generated on open land. To quality, facilities must have an output capacity of at least 10 kilowatts.

