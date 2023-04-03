ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Japan targets adoption of flexible solar panels by 2030

Domestic products to be installed at public buildings, train stations, schools

The potential application of Sekisui Chemical's perovskite solar cells on a building's exterior, seen in an artist rendering. (Image courtesy of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization)
MASAYA KATO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan aims to popularize the use of flexible solar cells by 2030, Nikkei has learned, with the government planning to support mass production by domestic companies and introduce them at public buildings, train stations, schools and elsewhere.

One pillar of the plan involves commercializing next-generation panels called perovskite solar cells by 2030. Lighter and more flexible than conventional silicon products, they can be attached to building walls and curved rooftops. The plan clarifies the government's policy of working with companies and others to build supply networks and encourage widespread use of the panels.

