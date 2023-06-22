Japan to propose carbon capture rules with ASEAN, Australia

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will propose creating common rules governing carbon capture and storage with Australia and Southeast Asia, Nikkei has learned, in a bid to lead the technology's deployment in the region.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will present draft rules on Saturday at the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) meeting in Indonesia. AZEC is composed of 11 countries, including Japan, Australia and all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations except Myanmar.