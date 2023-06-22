ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Japan to propose carbon capture rules with ASEAN, Australia

Guidelines expected to lower costs and building times for storage facilities

A carbon capture and storage facility in Canada. The technology is considered indispensable for reducing carbon dioxide emissions.   © Reuters
DAISHI CHIBA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will propose creating common rules governing carbon capture and storage with Australia and Southeast Asia, Nikkei has learned, in a bid to lead the technology's deployment in the region.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will present draft rules on Saturday at the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) meeting in Indonesia. AZEC is composed of 11 countries, including Japan, Australia and all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations except Myanmar.

