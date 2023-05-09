ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Japan to require disclosure of CO2 emitted by EV battery production

Subsidies for electric cars could be tied to manufacturing emissions

The government plans to make sure Japanese EVs meet production emissions requirements in other countries.(Photo by Masayuki Kozono)
RIHO NAGAO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government plans to require the country's EV manufacturers to calculate and report the amount of carbon dioxide emitted during the production of batteries, Nikkei has learned, aiming to use the data to determine eligibility for subsidies.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry plans to introduce the requirement, which will apply to both electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, in fiscal 2024. It echoes similar steps taken by the European Union, which will also begin mandating disclosure of emissions information from 2024.

