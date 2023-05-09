Japan to require disclosure of CO2 emitted by EV battery production

TOKYO -- The Japanese government plans to require the country's EV manufacturers to calculate and report the amount of carbon dioxide emitted during the production of batteries, Nikkei has learned, aiming to use the data to determine eligibility for subsidies.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry plans to introduce the requirement, which will apply to both electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, in fiscal 2024. It echoes similar steps taken by the European Union, which will also begin mandating disclosure of emissions information from 2024.