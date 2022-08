PALO ALTO, U.S./NEW YORK/TOKYO -- Japanese automobile manufacturers face a new challenge of drastically reducing gasoline vehicles sold in California -- and have less than four years to do it.

The state's air regulators on Thursday approved new rules to phase out all gas-burning vehicles sales by 2035. The California Air Resources Board order goes into effect for the 2026 model year, when automakers are required to have 35% of new sales be of zero-emission vehicles.