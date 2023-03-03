ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Malaysia's Petronas CEO seeks 'practical' clean power transition

Southeast Asian energy leaders meet for Japan's decarbonization initiative

Tengku Muhammad Taufik, third from right, president and group CEO of Malaysia's Petronas, and Japanese Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, second from left, and others attend a decarbonization conference in Tokyo on March 3. (Photo by Sayumi Take) 
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

TOKYO -- The chief executive of Malaysian state energy company Petronas on Friday called for a transition to cleaner power generation that balances global decarbonization pressures with economic needs.

The appeal was made to businesses and financial institutions at a Japanese government-sponsored event in Tokyo attended by Southeast Asian state energy executives and government officials, part of the Asia Zero Emission Community concept announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in January last year.

