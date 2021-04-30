ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Climate Change

Mitsubishi Corp. to boost renewable energy in power generation business

Japanese trading house to double share of green energy to 60% by FY2030

Mitsubishi Corp. plans to increase investment in solar and wind power at home and abroad. (Source photo by Reuters)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. is set to increase the share of renewable energy sources in its power generation business from the current 30% to over 60% by its 2030 fiscal year, bringing one of its most important businesses in line with the government's latest efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The company will increase investment in solar and wind power at home and abroad, while gradually reducing coal-fired power generation to zero by 2050.

Trading companies handle the electric power business, which ranges from the construction to operation of power plants which are mainly located overseas.

Mitsubishi Corp. has a generating capacity of 10.8 million kilowatts, including those under development, when calculated based on its ownership ratio. This is nearly twice the capacity of Shikoku Electric Power.

By fiscal 2030, Mitsubishi Corp. will double the amount of power from renewable energy sources from the levels in fiscal 2019 to 6.6 million kilowatts.

