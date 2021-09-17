Mitsubishi Estate asks subcontractors to disclose carbon emissions

TOKYO -- Japanese property developer Mitsubishi Estate has begun asking its suppliers for information about carbon emissions sparked by construction materials like cement and steel, a move that could force a rethink of traditional construction methods and materials, Nikkei has learned.

The request was made to large general contractors Mitsubishi Estate works with. The real estate company plans to ask contractors to use power generated with renewable energy.

Mitsubishi Estate has set a goal of reducing emissions by 87% from the 2017 level by 2050. It intends to reduce emissions not only in its own operations but also at companies it does business with, such as contractors, construction material makers, heavy equipment makers and other subcontractors.

The request for information disclosure was first made to its largest business partners, such as Taisei and Kajima. A similar request has also been made to companies participating in the project to build Torch Tower, a skyscraper near the Tokyo Station.

Similar efforts are already well underway at other global corporations. Apple and global automakers demand that their suppliers disclose information about the amounts of their emissions. Their goal is to make sure emissions are reduced throughout their supply chains.

The trend has caught up with domestic demand sectors such as real estate.