Nearly 20% of Japan's solar farms face landslide risk

TOKYO -- Nearly a fifth of solar farms built in Japan are located in areas deemed to be at risk for landslides, a Nikkei study shows, underscoring the need for rigorous monitoring and disaster-prevention measures as climate change raises the frequency of torrential downpours.

Nikkei reviewed the data of 9,250 solar stations collected by the Tokyo-based National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES). By comparing the locations to government data showing areas prone to landslides, the study found that 1,658 power stations, or 18%, were within hazard zones.