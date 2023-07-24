ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Nearly 20% of Japan's solar farms face landslide risk

Torrential rains brought on by climate change leave sites vulnerable

Japan has been devastated by a spate of landslides in recent years, and it has now come to light that many solar farms are in high-risk zones. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)
KOHEI TAKAHASHI and YUICHIRO KANEMATSU, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Nearly a fifth of solar farms built in Japan are located in areas deemed to be at risk for landslides, a Nikkei study shows, underscoring the need for rigorous monitoring and disaster-prevention measures as climate change raises the frequency of torrential downpours.

Nikkei reviewed the data of 9,250 solar stations collected by the Tokyo-based National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES). By comparing the locations to government data showing areas prone to landslides, the study found that 1,658 power stations, or 18%, were within hazard zones.

