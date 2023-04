TOKYO -- The benefits of transitioning to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions would outweigh the costs fivefold for countries in developing Asia if effective policies are implemented, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report published on Thursday.

"We really have to start now with more ambitious decarbonization, and along with that, we need more international cooperation," Manisha Pradhananga, ADB economist and one of the report's authors, told Nikkei Asia.