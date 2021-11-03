ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Climate Change

New climate disclosure rules to be set by global accounting body

IFRS standards will allow investors to make clearer comparisons between companies

At COP26 in Glasgow on Wednesday, plans for a new framework for companies' disclosure of their impact on the climate is expected to be announced by the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation.   © Reuters
YUKO MATSUMOTO and SHIKO UEDA, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

TOKYO -- The corporate sector's impact on the climate will come under greater scrutiny as the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation is set to establish a global standard for companies' disclosure of such risks by June.

Environment-related disclosure standards have been difficult to implement because of a lack of consistency across jurisdictions. But if the disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions and other information is now required under a global framework, investors will be able to compare companies more easily. It is thought that such a framework will give companies impetus to take climate change more seriously.

The IFRS Foundation is expected to announce the establishment of a new organization responsible for creating these standards -- the International Sustainability Standards Board -- on Wednesday during the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow. 

Private organizations have been creating their own environmental, social and corporate governance standards, an area that includes the disclosure of companies' activities that impact on the climate and the environment. Some of these standards are implemented in Europe, under which information is disclosed to stakeholders, while rules in the U.S. focus on numerical information and indicators to shareholders.

The new standards will be based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure, which was established by the world's financial authorities.

The task force had previously outlined the definition of disclosure but left it to companies to determine scenarios to be used for analysis and apply their own methods. As a result, while the framework had been widely used around the world, the level of disclosure by companies had varied considerably and quantitative information had been limited.

Companies already use accounting standards set by the IFRS Foundation to prepare their financial statements. It is expected that its climate change information disclosure framework will be widely adopted.

