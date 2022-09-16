Pakistan floods linked to global warming in new study

TOKYO -- A scientific study has found that climate change likely played a part in the heavy rainfall that flooded large parts of Pakistan, underscoring the urgency of cutting global emissions.

Downpours in the region may have become 50% to 75% more intense than they would have been had the climate not warmed to current levels, according to the study by 26 researchers from universities and meteorological agencies, working together under an initiative called World Weather Attribution. Their report says there are at least some indications that the increase could be entirely due to climate change induced by human activity.