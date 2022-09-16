ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Climate Change

Pakistan floods linked to global warming in new study

Scientists suggest heavy rainfall is 50% to 75% more intense due to climate change

A man rides a boat in a flooded area of Sehwan, Pakistan on Sept. 15. The disaster bears the "fingerprints" of global warming, a scientist said.   © Reuters
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Pakistan

TOKYO -- A scientific study has found that climate change likely played a part in the heavy rainfall that flooded large parts of Pakistan, underscoring the urgency of cutting global emissions.

Downpours in the region may have become 50% to 75% more intense than they would have been had the climate not warmed to current levels, according to the study by 26 researchers from universities and meteorological agencies, working together under an initiative called World Weather Attribution. Their report says there are at least some indications that the increase could be entirely due to climate change induced by human activity.

