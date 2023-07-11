Pakistan's flood-wrecked infrastructure faces deadly monsoons

ISLAMABAD -- The monsoon season has started wreaking havoc in Pakistan, where infrastructure destroyed during last year's massive flooding has yet to be repaired.

Cloudbursts and flash floods in multiple cities have killed at least 80 and injured over 140 since the monsoon season started in late June, according to the National Disaster Management Authority, which says up to 1 million people may be affected. Experts caution that the worst still lies ahead in the cash-strapped South Asian country that many say is being hammered by climate change.