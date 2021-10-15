ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Climate Change

Rio Tinto turns biomass into coal alternative for lower steel emissions

Mining company 'encouraged' by results of tests with agricultural byproducts

Rio Tinto's new method uses agricultural byproducts like wheat straw instead of coking coal, reducing net carbon emissions tied to steelmaking.   © Reuters
FUMI MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto is developing a new technology to replace coking coal with farm waste in steelmaking, as part of a growing push within the sector to reduce carbon emissions.

Trials have begun, and the company aims to make the technology practical in as early as 10 years, depending on the results of its pilot program.

Steelmaking accounts for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to Rio Tinto. The challenge of cutting this output has brought mining companies together with steelmakers.

"We are encouraged by early testing results of this new process, which could provide a cost-efficient way to produce low-carbon steel from our Pilbara iron ore," Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott said Thursday.

Coking or metallurgical coal provides an essential fuel and chemical agent for turning iron ore into steel. The amount of carbon in the steel affects qualities such as hardness.

Rio Tinto's new method blends biomass consisting of agricultural byproducts, like wheat straw and corn leaves and stalks, with iron ore fines. The mix is heated to create lumps, then placed in an electric furnace to remove impurities.

Though the method does produce carbon dioxide, the emissions will be largely offset by the plants that are the source of biomass fuel over their lifetimes, according to the company.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more