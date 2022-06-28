Russia's Arctic grip to weaken as ice melts, study says

TOKYO -- Russia has long dreamed of becoming a superpower in the High North, thanks to its 24,000 km coastline on the Arctic Ocean.

The Northern Sea Route, which runs along Russia's Arctic coast, is considered the shortest available shipping path between Asia and Europe. Leveraging its geography, Moscow requires all vessels sailing the route to be piloted by Russians, charges tolls and requires ships -- including warships -- to provide advance notice of their passage plans.

But the rapidly melting sea ice is opening shipping routes outside Russia's exclusive economic zone and closer to the North Pole itself. By 2065, the Arctic's navigability will increase so greatly that Russia's control over trade will weaken, according to a new study from Brown University in the U.S. state of Rhode Island.

Titled "The Interaction of Ice and Law in Arctic Marine Accessibility," authors Amanda Lynch, Charles Norchi and Xueke Li, write that "the likelihood of viable open-water shipping outside Russian regulatory reach will increase over time."

They note that Article 234 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the legal basis of Russia's control over the Northern Sea Route, will gradually lose its power because the route will no longer be covered in ice. "This requires attention by governments, shipping owners, and lawyers," they say. "The consequences for Arctic shipping and global maritime trade will be profound."

After Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, European shipping companies avoided the Northern Sea Route and skipped making long-term investments in new vessels. International shipping volumes on the route fell sharply in 2014 to 2015, with most of the cargo being coal transported from Vancouver to Finland, according to a report titled "Ten Years of International Shipping on the Northern Sea Route: Trends and Challenges," by Bjorn Gunnarsson.

But the melting of the ice is shifting the political dynamics. Unlike in 2014, international shipping companies critical of Russia's second invasion of Ukraine in February may find a way to utilize Arctic routes that bypass Russian control.

Article 234 of UNCLOS stipulates that coastal states, such as Russia and Canada, have the right to enforce "nondiscriminatory laws and regulations for the prevention, reduction and control of marine pollution from vessels in ice-covered areas within the limits of the exclusive economic zone."

The Brown University report notes that Russia has invoked Article 234 to further its economic and geopolitical interests. The protections enshrined in Article 234 have been used in recent decades "to extend jurisdictional competence over the Northern Sea Route only loosely associated with environmental outcomes," the authors said.

The key here is the term "ice-covered." The authors note that "Changing ice phenology suggests that fewer states will be able to rely on Article 234 over less marine space."

Studies have shown that Arctic routes are 30% to 50% shorter than the Suez Canal and Panama Canal routes, with transit time reduced by an estimated 14 to 20 days.

That means that if international Arctic waters are warm enough to open up new pathways, shipping companies could reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by about 24%, while also saving money and time, the authors calculated.

Shipping companies have preferred to use the Suez and Panama canals, because, while they take longer, they are cheaper and easier to navigate when weighed against the restrictions that Russia imposes on the Northern Sea Route.

If sea traffic can sail on the high seas outside Russia's EEZ this could change the global shipping map.

"There's no scenario in which melting ice in the Arctic is good news," said Amanda Lynch, the study's lead author and a professor of Earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Brown. "But the unfortunate reality is that the ice is already retreating, these routes are opening up, and we need to start thinking critically about the legal, environmental and geopolitical implications."

(Click here for an interactive map of the Northern Sea Route)