ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Singapore to tighten 'greenwashing' audit as climate finance grows

Regulator MAS drawing up framework to clarify boundaries for companies

The Monetary Authority of Singapore wants to establish the city-state as Asia's climate financing hub.   © Reuters
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's financial regulator is tightening scrutiny of companies that claim to have put in place plans to fight climate change, as the city-state positions itself as Asia's climate financing hub.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday unveiled a "Finance for Net Zero Action Plan" that not only lays out broad ideas in establishing the city as a regional hub for eco-focused financing activities, but also benchmark environmental reporting standards to safeguard against "greenwashing," which in this case refers to companies giving false ideas about their moves toward environmental sustainability.

Read Next

Latest On Climate Change

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close