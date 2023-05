INCHEON, South Korea -- South Korea and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will jointly establish a climate change technology hub in Seoul, aiming to provide technical support to developing countries in decarbonization and other climate-related initiatives.

Announcing the move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday: "Climate change measures to achieve carbon neutrality require strong solidarity and cooperation among countries." South Korea aims to become carbon neutral by 2050.