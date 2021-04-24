Suga was prepared for 50% emissions cut, but Biden never asked

TOKYO -- President Joe Biden's summit on climate change elicited new carbon-reduction pledges from many countries before the two-day talks closed Friday, but Japan's new target was influenced more by what the U.S. leader did not do when meeting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga one week before.

With Washington back at the table, the world looks to update the 2015 Paris Agreement, with the next major event being the global summit in Scotland during November. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, labeled the Paris Agreement as unfair, saying it "punishes" the U.S. while imposing "no meaningful obligations" on other major polluters such as China and India. But the Biden presidency has pushed countries to set stronger targets.

Last September, as U.S. polls hinted at a Biden victory in the November election, China announced it would aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. Japan quickly followed by floating a net-zero target of 2050. India is reportedly discussing its own carbon-zero target.

At this week's summit, the U.S. debuted a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% by 2030 from its 2005 level. Suga laid out a 2030 target for cutting Japan's carbon emissions by 46% from the country's 2013 level.

When adjusted to the same baseline, Tokyo's reduction goal pales against those of Western counterparts. U.S. and European targets aim to cut emissions by around 50% compared to 2010 levels. Japan would measure a 42% reduction from 2010.

Deeper cuts would require Japan to fundamentally revamp its regulations for transmission and distribution of electricity and achieve a massive introduction of renewable energy. With international pressure to ditch coal-fired generation, Japanese companies risk losing competitiveness if drastic measures are taken.

The decision on Japan's target spurred an extensive back and forth among top officials ahead of the climate summit, with Suga considering a deeper cut of 50%, Nikkei has learned.

To Suga's relief, Biden did not personally demand a carbon emissions target from Japan during their two and a half hour meeting at the White House on April 16.

American climate envoy John Kerry earlier had urged Tokyo to aim for a 50% cut. By having Japan and the U.S. lay out ambitious targets, hand in hand with decarbonization leader Europe, the international community would put more pressure on China to follow suit, Kerry had argued.

A few days before the White House visit, trade minister and Suga confidant Hiroshi Kajiyama told the Japanese leader that 39% was the limit from the ministry's standpoint, and that it would be unable to explain to parliament and to the public the reasoning for cuts beyond that.

"Anything above that will be a political decision made by you, the prime minister," he said.

After weighing the risks, Suga decided before departing for the U.S. that Japan would commit to a 50% emissions cut, if Biden asked for it.

But two unexpected things happened during the White House visit.

First, on the day of the meeting, Washington asked for a last-minute change to the joint statement. The Americans wanted to remove language stating that the countries would announce new 2030 emissions targets before the climate summit set for six days later. Domestic considerations likely drove this change. Despite Biden's enthusiasm for decarbonization, the issue affects significant U.S. industries including coal and shale.

The other surprise was Biden's handling of the topic during the meeting. For all Suga's preparations, the president never asked for a specific target. In a joint news conference afterward, Biden said the two countries would "rally key nations of the world to making ambitious climate commitments."

Without the expected pressure from Washington, the calculus for Tokyo on the 2030 question looked very different.

Suga had voiced concern for some time about the potential economic impact of a tougher 2030 target, which he said would put a heavier burden on businesses than the longer-term 2050 goal. The focus shifted to how the relevant cabinet ministers -- Kajiyama and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi -- would approach the matter.

On Thursday morning, with the climate summit set to kick off hours later, Kajiyama and Koizumi gave their report to Suga at the prime minister's office. Japan, they said, could go as high as a 46% emissions cut.