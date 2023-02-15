ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Climate Change

Taiwan commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

Climate law paves way for fees charged to high greenhouse gas emitters

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday signed a major climate change law that introduces a net-zero carbon target for 2050 and a carbon fee system for large emitters.   © Reuters
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday signed a major climate change law that introduces a net-zero carbon target for 2050 and a carbon fee system for large emitters, a move that will make Taiwan a key player in Asia's climate policy.

Taiwan's Legislative Yuan on Jan. 10 passed the Climate Change Response Act to set a legally binding target of no net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, meaning any such emissions would be balanced by initiatives to offset them. This includes using carbon capture and storage projects, or planting trees.

