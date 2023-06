TOKYO -- A group of five Japanese companies and a university will begin testing a next-generation floating axis wind turbine that is expected to cut set-up costs by half.

A prototype with an output capacity of 20 kilowatts will be placed offshore to test its performance and identify technical issues. A 5 megawatt model will start field tests around 2026. The goal is to develop a model with an output capacity of roughly 15 MW for commercialization by 2032.