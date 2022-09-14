Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya to help clients with decarbonization

TOKYO -- Bank of Ayudhya, a Thailand-based bank operating under the umbrella of Japan's MUFG Bank and the fifth-largest lender by assets in the kingdom, is set to invest in a Thai subsidiary to be established next spring by Zeroboard, a Japanese startup that helps companies calculate their greenhouse gas emissions.

As Japanese automakers and other companies strive to reduce their emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases, both for themselves and in the supply chains they are building in Asia, the Bangkok-based bank, locally known as Krungsri, will offer the greenhouse gas emissions tallying service as the bank looks to become more competitive.