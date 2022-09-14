ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Climate Change

Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya to help clients with decarbonization

MUFG Bank unit to tie up with Japanese startup Zeroboard

Teaming up with Zeroboard, Bank of Ayudhya will seek to gain an edge over its competitors in the market for decarbonization solutions.   © Reuters
TOYOAKI FUJIWARA, Editor-in-Chief, Editorial Headquarters for Asia | Thailand

TOKYO -- Bank of Ayudhya, a Thailand-based bank operating under the umbrella of Japan's MUFG Bank and the fifth-largest lender by assets in the kingdom, is set to invest in a Thai subsidiary to be established next spring by Zeroboard, a Japanese startup that helps companies calculate their greenhouse gas emissions.

As Japanese automakers and other companies strive to reduce their emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases, both for themselves and in the supply chains they are building in Asia, the Bangkok-based bank, locally known as Krungsri, will offer the greenhouse gas emissions tallying service as the bank looks to become more competitive.

