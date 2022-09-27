Top lenders set finance guidelines for ASEAN's green transition

TOKYO -- MUFG Bank and other Asian lenders will focus on how projects designed to reduce carbon emissions in Southeast Asia fit into national decarbonization strategies when making financing decisions, according to guidelines released Monday.

Other banks involved in crafting the guidelines include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Mizuho Bank, Citibank and Southeast Asian lenders Bank Mandiri and Maybank. The document was presented at a meeting hosted by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.