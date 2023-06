TOKYO -- Japanese manufacturers such as Toshiba and Toray Industries are developing new technology that produces cheaper "green" hydrogen, part of efforts geared toward promoting the use of the clean-burning fuel.

Green hydrogen, which is made with renewable energy, is typically produced with electrolyzers that break down water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. Electrolyzers that use polymer electrolyte membranes (PEM) require electrodes containing iridium, a rare metal.