Toyota, PTT and others discuss advancing Thailand's carbon efforts

BANGKOK -- Representatives from leading Japanese and Thai corporations, including Toyota Motor and PTT, on Thursday discussed possible cooperation in decarbonization technologies, such as hydrogen power and electric vehicles.

Fifteen or so companies participated in the inaugural Japan-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue Business Forum held here. Other participants included Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hitachi and Toshiba from Japan, plus the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand and Thai coal-mining company Banpu.