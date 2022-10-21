ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Climate Change

Toyota, PTT and others discuss advancing Thailand's carbon efforts

Japanese companies seek to provide green technologies to Thai partners

Solar panels in Thailand's Phetchaburi province. The Southeast Asian country aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.   © Reuters
YOHEI MURAMATSU, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Representatives from leading Japanese and Thai corporations, including Toyota Motor and PTT, on Thursday discussed possible cooperation in decarbonization technologies, such as hydrogen power and electric vehicles.

Fifteen or so companies participated in the inaugural Japan-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue Business Forum held here. Other participants included Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hitachi and Toshiba from Japan, plus the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand and Thai coal-mining company Banpu.

