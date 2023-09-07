U.N. chief calls for ASEAN to help globe out of climate gridlock

JAKARTA -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for "an effective debt workout mechanism" to address an urgent need for global climate financing, citing energy transition schemes in Indonesia and Vietnam whose implementation remains in a state of gridlock.

Guterres lauded the "pioneering" Just Energy Transition Partnerships that allowed ASEAN members Indonesia and Vietnam last year to separately receive pledges from developed nations and international financial institutions to help them phase out coal power plants and transition to clean energy.