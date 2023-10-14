Daikin looks to extend European dominance to heat pumps

OSTEND, Belgium -- Japanese industrial company Daikin Industries will enter the European building-heating market as early as 2024, aiming to expand its dominance over local players in air conditioners to energy-efficient heat pumps.

"We would like to eventually become the top company in the heating field as well," said Chairman Noriyuki Inoue during an interview with Nikkei and other media on Friday at the Ostend, Belgium, headquarters of Daikin Europe, which is celebrating 50 years of air conditioner production.