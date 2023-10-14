ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Environment

Daikin looks to extend European dominance to heat pumps

Air conditioner king sees market growing for emissions-reducing technology

A Daikin heat pump at a home in the suburbs of Brussels. The company intends to begin offering similar products to business clients by the end of 2024. (Photo by Hisashi Iwato) 
HISASHI IWATO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSTEND, Belgium -- Japanese industrial company Daikin Industries will enter the European building-heating market as early as 2024, aiming to expand its dominance over local players in air conditioners to energy-efficient heat pumps.

"We would like to eventually become the top company in the heating field as well," said Chairman Noriyuki Inoue during an interview with Nikkei and other media on Friday at the Ostend, Belgium, headquarters of Daikin Europe, which is celebrating 50 years of air conditioner production.

Read Next

Latest On Environment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more