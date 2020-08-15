Environmental toll from Mauritius oil spill to last decades

TOKYO/ISTANBUL -- The massive oil spill along the coast of Mauritius, caused by a grounded Japanese-owned ship, will likely leave environmental damage lasting for decades, exacting a heavy economic toll on an island nation dependent on tourism.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has pledged to seek damages and Nagashiki Shipping, the Japanese owner of the Wakashio containership, has signaled that it will comply.

While the cleanup effort has made progress in just over a week since oil started spilling out of the ship into the country's famed blue lagoons, coral reefs -- crucially diverse ecosystems -- along its coast have already sustained damage.

"The coral reefs around Mauritius vicinity contains over 40% of the 800 species of hard corals, which puts it on the top level of the world's key conservation areas," said Yasuhiro Kubota, a professor of ecology at the University of the Ryukyus in Japan.

The Wakashio, operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, first ran aground into a reef on July 25. The incident damaged an oil tank on the ship, and the contents began spilling out this month into one of the most famous marine parks in the world.

Experts note that coral may become unable to breathe if oil is stuck on its surface, but using oil-removing agents also poses an environmental threat. "These agents contain surfactants, which could directly dissolve the delicate cells of coral," says Hironobu Kan, professor at Kyushu University.

"We are talking of decades to recover from this damage, and some of it may never recover," environmental engineer Vassen Kauppaymuthoo, who was on the island surveying the damage, told Reuters.

The Wakashio was carrying 200 tons of diesel and 3,800 tons of fuel oil, of which about 1,180 tons was discharged from damaged tanks. Roughly 500 tons have been recovered, with much of it found drifted to the shores or on coral reefs. The risk of the ship further breaking apart and causing additional spillage appears to be minimal.

France answered a Mauritius request for aid by dispatching a military plane loaded with pollution control equipment, along with additional technical support. Japan has joined in the international recovery effort by sending a team of emergency support personnel and experts.

The damage to the country's pristine waters -- a top destination for kite surfers and other water sports -- will also hurt the economy of the island nation off the coast of Africa. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, 19% of the gross domestic product and employment depends on tourism. Although it is home to 1.3 million people, the country recorded 1.4 million visitors last year, many from Europe and China.

Nagashiki Shipping bears responsibility as the ship owner in accordance with the Bunker Convention, according to Michio Aoki, an attorney at the Law Offices of Toda & Co. The president of the shipping company, Kiyoaki Nagashiki, indicated Thursday that he intends to pay damages.

A Japanese government official said Nagashiki Shipping is likely liable for up to about 2 billion yen ($19 million) under a treaty that sets maximum liability based on a ship's gross tonnage. In a 2010 incident in which heavy oil spilled from a Chinese bulk coal carrier that ran aground on the Great Barrier Reef off Australia, the ship owner agreed to pay 39.3 million Australian dollars ($28 million) to the Australian government.

Mauritius earned the equivalent of $1.5 billion in tourism revenue in 2019. Considering the huge effect that the spill will have on the nation, there may be discussion of another way to support it, such as the creation of a fund that collects money from corporations, organizations and others.