Environment

Fukushima water release draws near as Japan PM to meet IAEA head

Final decision on timing to come after Kishida receives atomic agency's report

Wastewater has been stored in an ever-growing number of temporary tanks since a 2011 tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. (Photo by Kosaku Mimura)
KENTARO SHIOZAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan is set to receive a final report from the United Nations' atomic agency on releasing treated wastewater from the disaster-struck Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss the plans with the organization's head next week.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi will meet with Kishida here on July 4 to deliver findings from the organization's examination of the wastewater release plans, after which a final decision will be made on timing.

