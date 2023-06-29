Fukushima water release draws near as Japan PM to meet IAEA head

TOKYO -- Japan is set to receive a final report from the United Nations' atomic agency on releasing treated wastewater from the disaster-struck Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss the plans with the organization's head next week.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi will meet with Kishida here on July 4 to deliver findings from the organization's examination of the wastewater release plans, after which a final decision will be made on timing.