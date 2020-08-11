ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Environment

Mitsui O.S.K. probes massive oil spill off Mauritius

Mauritius declares emergency over oil spill from Japanese ship

Global drive to reduce use of plastics hits COVID-19 roadblock

Thailand's coconut-picking monkeys trigger ethics debate

Environment

Half of oil from Mauritius spill recovered: ship owner

Volunteers help clear 1,000 tons of leaked fuel in Indian Ocean

About 1,000 tons of fuel oil have leaked from the Wakashio since it ran aground on a reef off the coast of Mauritius in this photo handed out by the French army.
KEIGO YOSHIDA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Nearly half the roughly 1,000 tons of oil spilled from a ship that ran aground off the coast of Mauritius has been recovered, according to information provided by operator Mitsui O.S.K. Lines on Tuesday.

Volunteers and workers have removed about 460 tons of fuel oil from the Indian Ocean and the coast of Mauritius since the July 25 accident involving the Panama-flagged bulk carrier Wakashio, which was carrying about 4,000 tons of oil.

The breach damaged a 1,180-ton tank, which has leaked nearly all of its contents into the ocean. Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation off the African coast, declared a state of emergency last week due to the disaster.

The carrier's owner, Japan-based Nagashiki Shipping, and the government of Mauritius are transferring the remaining 2,800 tons off the vessel. About 1,000 tons of oil have been pumped out so far, said Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K., which chartered the Wakashio.

The two companies are working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

Read Next

Latest On Environment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close