ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Environment

Haze-plagued Malaysia to press companies over Indonesia fires

Mahathir weighs new law and looks to shame culprits with satellite pictures

P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer
A woman covers her face with a scarf in front of the Malaysian prime minister's office, which is shrouded in haze, in Putrajaya on Sept. 17.   © Reuters

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia -- The Malaysian government will draft a dedicated law to penalize local companies that burn their Indonesian plantations, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced, as haze envelops his country and forces the closure of thousands of schools due to dangerously poor air quality.

While Indonesian and Malaysian authorities point fingers at each other for the almost annual haze crisis, Mahathir conceded that Malaysian companies play a role in irresponsible burning of their agricultural estates in Indonesia.

"These Malaysian companies which have estates outside Malaysia are contributing toward the haze" through open burning, Mahathir told reporters on Wednesday. "We will ask them to take action to put out the fire."

The prime minister said there could be consequences for those that refuse. "But of course, if we find that they are unwilling to take action, we may have to pass a law which would make them responsible for the fires in their property, even if it is outside of Malaysia."

Mahathir also denied writing a letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo while the authorities have deliberated at length and "kept blaming each other."

The Malaysian government plans to publicize satellite images of hot spots of open burning in Malaysia and Indonesia, to take the responsible parties to task.

On Wednesday, all schools in major cities including Kuala Lumpur and the administrative capital Putrajaya were closed, as air quality deteriorated to a "very unhealthy" level.

The government has also announced the cancellation of an annual military parade scheduled for Thursday, along with almost all open-air events.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media