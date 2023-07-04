ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
IAEA announces approval of Japan's Fukushima water release

Release plan poised to go ahead despite South Korea, China, Pacific island opposition

Water storage tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on March 4. (Photo by Mizuho Miyazaki)
SAYUMI TAKE and STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/SEOUL -- The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday gave the green light to a plan by Japan to release treated water from the disaster-struck Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, marking a key step toward the release of the water despite outcry from Asian neighbors.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi held a news conference in Tokyo to announce the release of a report, conducted over two years, on Japan's plans to release the water, treated by an advanced liquid processing system (ALPS), into the Pacific Ocean starting this summer. 

