Environment

IAEA chief visits Japan ahead of Fukushima water release verdict

Tokyo expects green light despite South Korea, China, Pacific island opposition

Water storage tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on March 4. (Photo by Mizuho Miyazaki)
SAYUMI TAKE and STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/SEOUL -- The International Atomic Energy Agency is likely on Tuesday to greenlight a plan by Japan to release treated water from the disaster-struck Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean this summer, despite outcry from Asian neighbors.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo to present the agency's report on safety reviews conducted at Japan's request. The Japanese government announced in 2021 its intention to discharge water from the Fukushima plant that was used to cool highly radioactive materials and then treated to remove harmful substances.

