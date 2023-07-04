IAEA gives Japan approval to release Fukushima water into Pacific

TOKYO/SEOUL -- The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday gave the green light to a plan by Japan to release treated water from the disaster-struck Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, marking a key step toward the release of the water despite outcry from Asian neighbors.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi held a news conference in Tokyo to announce the release of a report, conducted over two years, on Japan's plans to release the water, treated by an advanced liquid processing system (ALPS), into the Pacific Ocean starting this summer.