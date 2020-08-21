In Wakashio's wake: Tracking the damage from Mauritius oil spill

TOKYO -- The Wakashio, a large cargo ship chartered by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, ran aground off the coast of Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean: some 900 km east of Madagascar. The accident spilled a huge amount of the ship's fuel, causing extensive damage to coral reefs and wetlands. People are now asking about the vessel's itinerary, how the accident occurred and the extent of the damage. Aerial photos and tracking data can answer some of these questions. Click here.