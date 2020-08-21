ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

In Wakashio's wake: Tracking the damage from Mauritius oil spill

Leakage from Japanese freighter threatens protected wetlands and rare corals

A satellite photo taken on Aug. 7 shows the cargo ship Wakashio stranded off the coast of Mauritius.   © Maxar Technologies/AP
Nikkei staff writers | Africa

TOKYO -- The Wakashio, a large cargo ship chartered by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, ran aground off the coast of Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean: some 900 km east of Madagascar. The accident spilled a huge amount of the ship's fuel, causing extensive damage to coral reefs and wetlands. People are now asking about the vessel's itinerary, how the accident occurred and the extent of the damage. Aerial photos and tracking data can answer some of these questions. Click here.

