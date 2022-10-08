India's wild cheetah imports spark debate over science, resources

NEW DELHI -- The disappearance of cheetahs from India's wilderness in the early 1950s led to decades of discussion over whether to reintroduce them. Finally, cheetahs from Africa have been brought in to fill the void. But the debate looks unlikely to die down anytime soon, with more of the spotted cats expected to arrive this month.

Some ecologists are optimistic, saying the move reflects a will to coexist with the animals, which went extinct due to poaching, habitat loss and other factors. Others are more critical, calling the project unscientific and an example of misplaced priorities pursued at the expense of existing species in dire need of protection.