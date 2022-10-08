ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Environment

India's wild cheetah imports spark debate over science, resources

More of the spotted cats are due to arrive from Africa this month

A cheetah is seen after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi released it in Kuno National Park on Sept. 17.   © India's Press Information Bureau via Reuters
QURATULAIN REHBAR, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The disappearance of cheetahs from India's wilderness in the early 1950s led to decades of discussion over whether to reintroduce them. Finally, cheetahs from Africa have been brought in to fill the void. But the debate looks unlikely to die down anytime soon, with more of the spotted cats expected to arrive this month.

Some ecologists are optimistic, saying the move reflects a will to coexist with the animals, which went extinct due to poaching, habitat loss and other factors. Others are more critical, calling the project unscientific and an example of misplaced priorities pursued at the expense of existing species in dire need of protection.

