TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Itochu is partnering with a French startup to debut a solar panel recycling business here as early as 2024, salvaging valuable materials from aging cells that otherwise might end up in a landfill.

Itochu will work with Rosi, whose recycling technology can recover silver, copper and silicon from solar cells, enabling most of the material in each cell to be reused. They plan to build multiple facilities, each capable of processing 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes per year.