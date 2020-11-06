ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Environment

JFE dives into water treatment in Vietnam via tie-up

Japanese company takes a stake in Biwase for a foothold in growth market

Vietnam expects to see high demand for water treatment facilities.    © Reuters
YUKO SUGIGAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- JFE Engineering has formed a capital tie-up with a major Vietnamese operator of water treatment facilities, looking to tap into strong demand for such infrastructure in the country.

The JFE Holdings subsidiary spent 900 million yen ($8.6 million) to acquire a 3.87% stake in Binh Duong Water Environment, also known as Biwase, via a private placement.

Biwase operates eight water treatment plants and a waste disposal facility in Binh Duong Province, just north of Ho Chi Minh City.

JFE already has been contracted to build two wastewater treatment plants in Vietnam, both through Japan's official development assistance program. Partnering with Biwase will give the Japanese engineering company opportunities to pick up more orders, including expansion of existing Biwase facilities as well as construction of waste disposal and recycling plants.

JFE will start local recruitment of engineers, sales staff and other personnel, with an eye toward expanding its team there by about 10 per year. It looks to grow its annual revenue from Vietnam to 10 billion yen in the next decade, from about 2 billion yen in fiscal 2019.

