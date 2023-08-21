Jakarta orders civil servants to work from home due to pollution

JAKARTA -- Half of Jakarta's civil servants have been ordered on Monday to work from home for two months as the government battles unmanageable air pollution in the Indonesian capital, which has ranked as the world's most polluted city in recent weeks.

Only those working in essential public services such as hospitals and fire departments are exempt from the new "work-from-home" policy, which officially ended last year after COVID ebbed in Indonesia. Other civil servants have been told to work from home until Oct. 21.