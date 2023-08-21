ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Environment

Jakarta orders civil servants to work from home due to pollution

Government to seed clouds, tighten emission standards to fight filthy air

Haze blankets the main business district in Jakarta on Aug. 11.   © AP
ISMI DAMAYANTI and ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Half of Jakarta's civil servants have been ordered on Monday to work from home for two months as the government battles unmanageable air pollution in the Indonesian capital, which has ranked as the world's most polluted city in recent weeks.

Only those working in essential public services such as hospitals and fire departments are exempt from the new "work-from-home" policy, which officially ended last year after COVID ebbed in Indonesia. Other civil servants have been told to work from home until Oct. 21.

Read Next

Latest On Environment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more