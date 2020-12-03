Japan aims to ban new sales of internal combustion cars in mid-2030s

TOKYO -- Japan will endeavor to make all new car sales eco-friendly by the mid-2030s, Nikkei has learned.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is considering a goal of abolishing new sales of conventional cars, those powered solely by internal combustion engines, and shifting to hybrid cars and electric cars from the mid-2030s.

The target would be part of a more difficult goal the government has already set -- becoming a zero-emissions society by 2050.

The government intends for the nation to take a crucial step toward that ideal by mandating electrified vehicles and thus reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

It will announce the policy after holding a conference in which experts and car industry executives will participate; the conference will be held this month. Later, it will sort out concrete measures for the transition to more hybrid and electric vehicles.

In 2018, vehicles accounted for 16% of Japan's total emissions. Emissions from planes, ships and trains combined accounted for 3% or less.

The Energy Conservation Act regulates the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

Japan currently is obligating carmakers to improve efficiency by 30% by the end of fiscal 2030. However, the government now appears to believe a more stringent step is necessary if the country is to meet its zero-emission goal.