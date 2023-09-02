Japan researchers find microplastics in clouds for first time

TOKYO -- Outdoor observations conducted by Japanese researchers have for the first time found that microplastics, whose impact on ocean ecosystems has become a concern, also exist in clouds. The group will continue its research to further investigate the details, as microplastics in clouds could affect the climate and be harmful to the human body.

The research group, headed by Waseda University professor Hiroshi Okochi and others, examined 44 samples of water taken from clouds at the summit and foot of Mount Fuji and the summit of Mount Tanzawa-Oyama, west of Yokohama in Kanagawa prefecture. Analyzing the samples, the group found a total of 70 microplastic particles, which could be sorted into nine types.