ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Environment

Japan researchers find microplastics in clouds for first time

Airborne particles could harm climate, human body: Waseda University-led group

Japanese researchers found microplastics in clouds at the top of Mount Fuji and elsewhere. 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Outdoor observations conducted by Japanese researchers have for the first time found that microplastics, whose impact on ocean ecosystems has become a concern, also exist in clouds. The group will continue its research to further investigate the details, as microplastics in clouds could affect the climate and be harmful to the human body.

The research group, headed by Waseda University professor Hiroshi Okochi and others, examined 44 samples of water taken from clouds at the summit and foot of Mount Fuji and the summit of Mount Tanzawa-Oyama, west of Yokohama in Kanagawa prefecture. Analyzing the samples, the group found a total of 70 microplastic particles, which could be sorted into nine types.

Read Next

Latest On Environment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more