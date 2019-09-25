Japan's GPIF intends to become big green bond investor

TOKYO -- Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund will embrace green bonds as early as next fiscal year, joining the trend toward investing with an eye toward reducing environmental burdens.

The GPIF is Japan's largest public investor by assets, managing 159 trillion yen ($1.5 trillion). Next month, it will request private index companies for green bond indexes. It will use the indexes to determine what projects to invest in.

Green bonds help issuers raise money for climate and environmental projects; the issuers are private companies as well as international organizations and governments.

According to the Climate Bonds Initiative, an international not-for-profit organization that works to fight climate change, the global issuance of green bonds amounted to $167.6 billion in fiscal 2018. Without a linked index, Japan issued $5 billion worth of these bonds.

The GPIF, which already owns a small amount of green bonds, is now ready to create a framework for such investing.

Other players may follow the GPIF's move, which would enlarge the domestic market for green bonds.