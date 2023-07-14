Japan's Orix Bank to plow $2.9bn into renewables and logistics

TOKYO -- Japanese digital lender Orix Bank will extend roughly 400 billion yen ($2.89 billion) of financing this fiscal year to renewable energy and logistics projects, Nikkei has learned, as it aims to diversify its portfolio away from real estate.

The lending will go toward project financing, and the funds will account for nearly a fifth of outstanding loans projected for the financial year ending March 2024. Orix Bank will expand credit allocated for these purposes in the next fiscal year onward.