Japan's sizzling days set to double if Paris accord fails to deliver

TOKYO -- Japan will experience twice the number of days of extreme heat at the end of the century if the Paris Agreement on climate does not meet its goals, government officials warned Friday.

The agreement aims to limit the average global temperature increase this century to at least "well below" 2 C above preindustrial levels.

If targets are not met, the temperature could jump 4 C.

That would mean Japan's own average annual temperature would climb 4.5 C or so, according to an analysis by the country's meteorological agency and science ministry.

The outcome would translate to 19 more days in the year in which the high temperature reaches or exceeds 35 C. The temperature is based on the average readings from 13 locations across the country.

At the same time, Japan will have 40 more days with evening temperatures of a balmy 25 C or hotter. There will be 2.3 times as many days with rainfall at or above 200 ml.

The nation's winter weather would change as well. Snow accumulation will decline 70%, and the snowfall period will shorten, aside from certain parts of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. There will be about 46 fewer days with lows under 0 C. More areas will no longer experience snowfall or below-zero days.

Japan will be hit by stronger typhoons due to the climate change, according to the official assessment. The energy feeding these weather patterns comes from water vapor in the air, which will increase in volume due to the higher temperatures.

The temperature of Japan's coastal waters will rise 3.58 C, by the official estimate, and sea level will surge 71 cm. This will compound the risk of typhoon waves hitting Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

The science ministry and the meteorological agency based their conclusions on a 2013 report by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, as well as observational data from Japan and its environs.

Leading meteorological researchers participated in the study, which adopted the latest in scientific methods showing the quantitative impact of climate change. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Even if the Paris Agreement achieves its goals, Japan's yearly average temperature will still climb about 1.4 C. That would result in 2.8 more days of extreme heat and about 50% more days of heavy rains, the official analysis shows.